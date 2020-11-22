SHAWN MENDES TALKED ABOUT CAMILA CABELLO, SAYING IT’S THE FIRST TIME HE’S REALLY IN LOVE

Shawn Mendes was interviewed by Elton John on the pages of VMAN and opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello.

The singer returned to the fact that he spent part of the quarantine with his girlfriend and her family in Miami and how his life has changed: ” I started touring at 15 and, suddenly, seven years had passed. . Seven fantastic years, gone at lightning speed, then the pandemic hit and I have my first real girlfriend – the first time I really fell in love – and I moved to Miami where, for the first time, I learned how to cooking and doing laundry “.

” At first I panicked. Then I started settling down and saying, ‘This is lovely, this is beautiful.’ I have been in a bubble for quite some time, where I was afraid to talk about things I When I was able to sit down and let my world stop spinning, that stillness made me realize that, when it comes to affairs of the heart, you don’t have to be an expert … I started a diary where I write my thoughts. Here’s how Wonder got there. ”

The 22-year-old explained that they have been together ” for almost a year and a half. But we’ve known each other for about six or seven years .”

Elton John pointed out that it appears that Camila Cabello has ” a calming influence ” on him and Shawn Mendes said there is more: ” A lot. But you know what most of all? I don’t know if that’s my thing. or a man thing but for seven years I was on such a fast course with blinders on and I didn’t keep in touch with my family and friends. But when I landed with Camila, immediately she had her family around. She is all family and friends and it made me think, ‘Oh, I should call my mom.’ I started making contact, reconnecting the connections that I felt distant.

” I was feeling a little lonely out there and she changed this for me .”