SHAWN MENDES TALKED ABOUT THE “FRUSTRATING” SPECULATIONS ABOUT HIS SEXUALITY

Shawn Mendes opened up about speculations about his sexual orientation, telling why they are “ frustrating ” and why he has struggled to talk about the subject in the past.

” It was so frustrating for me because there were people in my life that I was very, very attached to and who was gay and undeclared – he said in an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast – I felt real anger for these people .”

The 22-year-old went on to explain how ” complicated ” it was to comment on those rumors: “You mean, ‘I’m gay but it would be okay if I were gay. But also that there’s nothing wrong with being gay but I’m not’. You don’t know how to respond to that situation. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

It’s something he has been dealing with since he was little: ” Everyone has called me gay since I was 15. I’m not gay and I was wondering, ‘What does that mean?’. I was having trouble with the sound of my voice. I was wondering how to sit because I usually cross my legs in a position that is considered a feminine style and I really suffered from these things. ”

” I think a lot of guys go through the same thing and, even worse, there are so many guys who are gay and undeclared, who hear things like this and say to each other, ‘I’m terrified of coming out.’ fight. I grew up having my braids done on New Year’s Eve. It all depends on the world you grow up in and your surroundings. ”

Today Shawn Mendes learned that you don’t always have the perfect answer for everything: ” I understand that we need to stop pretending to be experts, especially a famous musician. I need to be messed up, to say the wrong things, to apologize and to say. the right thing after apologizing and being confused about how to respond when people say I’m gay. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Meanwhile, he focuses on himself, with the help of his girlfriend Camila Cabello: ” I’m in a relationship where my girlfriend tells me things like: ‘Let’s go to bed and you put your head on my chest and cry. You tell me how you feel ‘Cause if you don’t, you’re going to be an idiot all week and I’m not going to have anything to do with it.’ I’m so lucky to be in a relationship like that. ”

” I think people are very quick to say, ‘Well, he’s an artist and so he can be vulnerable and cry, while most men can’t. ‘ Guys need to be vulnerable. We need to cry. “

” Keep the emotions inside and don’t cry. We need to stop thinking it’s brave and strong, and start thinking it’s the opposite .”