SHAWN MENDES: THE ACOUSTIC VERSION OF “WONDER” IS CREEPY

If the original had already made inroads into your heart, get ready to fall in love even with the version acoustic of “Wonder”, a new single by Shawn Mendes.

“Wonder” is the song that marked the beginning of the Canadian artist’s new musical era, which will culminate with the release of the album on December 4th.

Speaking of the song, Shawn said:

“I feel like ‘Wonder’ is in many ways a way of reflecting on my life. I had never done that before. Probably because I didn’t have the mental capacity or clarity to think about it before, also because I was really scared of what it was. people would think if I started thinking about my music. “

Girlfriend Camila Cabello is also supporting Shawn in this new chapter of his career. In addition to having written a very sweet post on the occasion of the release of “Wonder”, the star of “Havana” posted on Instagram a tender photo in which she “climbs” on her boyfriend exchanging a hug.

