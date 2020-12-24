CELEBRITIES

SHAWN MENDES TOOK CAMILA CABELLO FOR A WALK IN HER HOMETOWN

Posted on

Shawn Mendes is showing his Pickering – the Canadian town where he grew up – to Camila Cabello.

If during the last summer we had often seen them walking around Miami, where they had spent a lot of time with the singer’s family, now it’s time to change.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

The “Wonder” artist took his girlfriend home for Christmas and, after respecting the 14-day quarantine, they went out to get some air.

The paparazzi have photographed them as they walk through the town outside Toronto, well covered to protect themselves from the cold. You can see the photos here on the Daily Mail website.

Some time ago Shawn Mendes said he can’t wait to be in Canada with his family: “I’m dying. This time is the time I’m most excited to be back in Canada .”

With them the Shawmila also brought the new puppy Tarzan as you can see in this cute video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

25.0K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.7K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.6K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.1K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.8K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.5K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.3K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.8K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.2K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top