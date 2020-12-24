SHAWN MENDES TOOK CAMILA CABELLO FOR A WALK IN HER HOMETOWN

Shawn Mendes is showing his Pickering – the Canadian town where he grew up – to Camila Cabello.

If during the last summer we had often seen them walking around Miami, where they had spent a lot of time with the singer’s family, now it’s time to change.

The “Wonder” artist took his girlfriend home for Christmas and, after respecting the 14-day quarantine, they went out to get some air.

The paparazzi have photographed them as they walk through the town outside Toronto, well covered to protect themselves from the cold. You can see the photos here on the Daily Mail website.

Some time ago Shawn Mendes said he can’t wait to be in Canada with his family: “I’m dying. This time is the time I’m most excited to be back in Canada .”

With them the Shawmila also brought the new puppy Tarzan as you can see in this cute video: