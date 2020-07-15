Shawn Mendes very generous with your association !

In a press release, Shawn Mendes, said that he was going to make a donation of $ 250,000. Dear Camila Hair is very generous !

Tuesday, July 14, Shawn Mendes and his foundation have decided to launch the Global Citizen Academy. The goal ? Dear Camila Cabello wants the students to discover their social impact in the world.

According to billboard, Shawn Mendes is going to put you in your place: “the courses with a learning tool, a virtual space of the project Minerva “ . Dear Camila Cabello has revealed that there will also be meetings in the problems of the society.

For example, racial justice, the concerns of the climate. Or of the rights of man. Shawn Mendes will also give you $ 250,000 in scholarships according to the needs of the candidates.

In a press release, the young man said : “Our world has more need than ever of young leaders. It was very inspiring to see so many young activists, the use of your voice” .

Shawn Mendes does his utmost to support young students from all over the world

Shawn Mendes has also been added : “With the Global Citizen of the Academy, I hope that we can give to young people all over the world resources. And the tools that they need. To have an impact” .

Abby Falik, PDF, Global Citizen Year has also added : “In recent months, many have called the generation Z to lead. Some have asked for a year of service” .

She has also revealed : “Others have called for a national body. But until now, no one has provided a through clear and tangible to do that,” .

The CEO has also explained : “Today, we are delighted we partner with Shawn and his Foundation for the launch of the Global Citizen Academy. A new powerful way for young people “ .

She also added : “For those who are ready to enter the arena. A level above. And direct. By the activism and leadership of Shawn, I hope you will be joining us “ .

