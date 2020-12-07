Shawn Mendes was secretly in love with Camila Cabello for 5 years

The singer was in love with Camila for five years after asking her out, for “lack of confidence.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship is very strong, but it seems that Mendes didn’t always have confidence in their union.

The singer had a crush on Cabello for almost five years before mustering the courage to ask her out, and during an interview with Access Hollywood, the singer revealed what was behind his inner conflict.

Expressing why he waited so long to open up to Cabello, Mendes admitted: “It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love her. I had five years of fear of being rejected by her, which just kept me from doing it all that time, or just a lack of confidence. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

“I think, you know, it took a lot. It took me a long time to prepare. I mean, I had a five-year warm-up to finally be able to tell him how I felt! ”

Watch the video of the interview below: