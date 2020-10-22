SHAWN MENDES WHO SAYS THAT EVERY SONG HE HAS ABOUT CAMILA CABELLO IS SUPER ROMANTIC

Shawn Mendes has released the trailer for his documentary In Wonder, out November 23.

A look at his career and his life, between images, shot on tour, or while working on his music and others in which he discusses the difficulty of remaining oneself becoming famous and how to manage notoriety.

Among these more personal parts, Camila Cabello appears several times!

The singer is seen doing breathing exercises with her colleague and boyfriend on stage, then again while watching him play the piano.

There is also footage shot during rehearsals and their performance at the 2019 MTV VMAs, where they first sang ” Señorita ” live.

At the end of the trailer, Shawn Mendes says a very romantic line to her: ” When there’s a song of mine on the radio or something like that, I say to myself: ‘Everybody’s about you. They’re all, they‘ve always been all about you. I’ve ever written ‘ “.