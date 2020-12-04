SHAWN MENDES’S “WONDER” IS OUT NOW, AN ALBUM THAT “TAUGHT HIM FREEDOM”

Among the most anticipated releases of this Friday, December 4th, there is undoubted “Wonder”, the new album by Shawn Mendes. 14 songs – including the beloved duet with Justin Bieber – which are the result of a long personal journey made by the Canadian artist.

On the occasion of the release of the album, Shawn has published a letter addressed to fans in which he explains what “Wonder” means to him.

“I sincerely hope that you love this album even half as much as I do – writes the singer – ‘Wonder’ taught me freedom and how to surrender to the magic of art. Songs from the heart and sounds of another time and world. I love you so much, thank you for your support for so many years. “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

Shawn has grown a lot in this last year also thanks to the constant presence of Camila Cabello. He has repeatedly explained how his girlfriend changed him by positively affecting him in some aspects, such as pushing him to keep closer contact with family and friends, allaying his stage anxiety, or encouraging him to be faithful to the type of music he is playing.