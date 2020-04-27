Shay Mitchell Chris Pratt : flirting for dummies !





Humor always works, according to Tiffany Haddish.

The actress told the Hollywood Reporter his indecent proposal to Leonardo DiCaprio a few months ago, and how his request was very specific. “I said to him : My only request, I want to do it with you in your character of What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. “ she explained. “He burst out laughing and asked me why ? And I answered because I think that this performance deserves a true reward and that this reward is [gestes sur son propre corps]. “

Avoid the games, according to Chris Pratt.

Chris Pratt has a message for those who are trying to seduce her with mind games… “The truth is it is any attempt to trick, or these t-shirts are cool with the designs of nerd or pick-up lines, or any of that stuff at the con as make believe the girl that you are not interested, it doesn’t work. It will not work when she realizes that you’re a bunch of m*rde ! “

Send a love letter shifted as George Clooney.

In the show My Guest Needs No Introduction David Letterman, George Clooney has told how he tried to woo Amal, lawyer and activist for the rights of man : sending letters pretending to be his dog, Einstein. “I wrote letters on behalf of my dog Einstein, saying ‘I am a hostage and I need a lawyer to get me out.’ “ he recounted, laughing.

Find a way to get closer as Shay Mitchell.

"I've often used the 'I'm tired' to be able to lay my head on the shoulder of the guy. This is a bit null and void, but this is how I was able to lay my head on his shoulder ! It is necessary to have fun with it ! " she narrated.