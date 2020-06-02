Shazam 2 : A fight against Superman Henry Cavill is it a good idea ?

The rumors are linked and are not alike ! One day we learn that Henry Cavill is back in the skin of Superman in the DCEU, the next day it will not come back for caméos in Black Adam, The Flash or The Batman… In short, the situation is confusing ! Since the official announcement of the release of the Snyder”s Cut of Justice Leaguethe small world of super heroes Warner Bros. is without a top underneath. Each site has a different theory about the potential return of Ben Affleck (Batman) and his british colleague, while fans are left behind by this too-full of information. And to top it all off, it now appears that Kal-El could face Billy Batson in the sequel of his adventures ! Many clues lead to this hypothesis, including this video on Instagram :

Published by David Sandberg, the director of Shazam, one sees there the face ofHenry Cavill digitally-added to the top of the body of the lining of Superman seen in the movie ! Something to feed the rumours around the actor as ever… not to mention that the two stars of the DC universe have recently posted on Instagram pictures where we see them train at the gymand this, on the same day. Necessarily, it is for them to get in condition for a role that will require strength and physical appearance of super-heroes ! But before you know if the star could make a comeback in the skin of the Man of Steel facing the Shazam of Zachary Levi, is it not first necessary to ask oneself if it is a good idea ?

We would be tempted to reply that this could be an incredible show, but not particularly a good idea. Billy Batson is a teenager with a big heart fan of Superman, who has absolutely no reason to fight him. Unlike Batman, he is not in competition with the Kryptonien, and did not have the necessary maturity to oppose his idol. It would be much more relevant to see the two men fight side-by-side on the same enemy ! Besides thata duel between Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and man of iron would be much more exciting. Anyway, Superman should return to the screen in the guise of another actor Henry Cavill ! Anyway, this duel is unlikely to occur, since Mister Mind will be the bad guy Shazam 2 2022. So, not too disappointed ?