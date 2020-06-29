Shazam Concept Art! shows the initial appearance of the wrath

The conceptual artist of Shazam! He has recently shared a picture of a design not used for the version of the film DCEU, which seems much more terrifying than the view in the ribbon.

Jerad Marantz turned to his account of Instagram to share this preview of a new representation of the Wrath of the Seven deadly Sins seen in the film of 2019.

“Another of the early designs of Shazam!. I have not been able to work briefly in these characters, I spent most of my time in the costumes of the heroes. Great concert, great team! ”

Let us recall that the film follows Billy Batson, an adopted child, chosen by the ancient wizard Shazam to receive a series of super-powers. Shazam has spent centuries in a place known as the Rock of Eternity, waiting for a champion pure of heart. However, their search is complicated by the fact that the last champion has launched the Seven deadly sins, killing all other wizards of the council of Shazam.

Without a doubt, one of the sins most intimidating of Shazam! It is anger, known in English under the name of Anger, as we can see in a particular moment of the movie, bites the head of a member of the board of directors of Sivana Industries, and pull her body through the window.

In fact, in the future, we expect to see more representations of the Seven deadly sins in the DCEU, because after having faced the alter ego of the young Billy Batson, it is possible that the monsters who represent Envy, Gluttony, Wrath, Lust, pride, greed and sloth make their appearance in the next film, Black Adam, which will feature Dwayne Johnson.