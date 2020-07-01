Shazam : The result is still planned ?

Among the possible appearances of Superman, the super-hero, Henry Cavill, and Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), the Nemesis of Billy Batson, Shazam 2 it is a suite that looks very promising ! Even if the postponement of the release date is going to be a big problem of consistency in the level of the plot, we are confident that the director, David F. Sandberg, we’re going to concoct a plot for the onions. For our part, we have already noted the date of November 4, 2022 in our calendar ! However, one question remains pending : the impact of the crisis linked to the sars coronavirus are going to put into danger the movie ? Or is that still in the pipeline from Warner Bros ?

Fortunately, David F. Sandberg has made sure to eliminate any doubt in the minds of their fans, giving them a clear and simple answer : yes, the continuation of the adventures of Billy Batson is in development ! And because the filmmaker has ensured a good time for all of your subscribers via Twitter with these words : “Shazam 2 is the next thing that I realize (meanwhile the world continues to exist)“. In other words, the new horror film that he will also be conduct, the right The Sacrifice Of Animalsit will be after the sequel of the super-heroes to DC Comics, where he is at the controls. Knowing that the filming of feature films which have been blocked during the crisis of the Covid-19, resume a to a, we should quickly have news of Shazam 2. And by then, we will find Diana Prince wearing a new armor that is similar to that of Batman in Wonder Woman 1984 !