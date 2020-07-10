She announced her new album ” Smile “

Katy Perry goes back in the center of attention ! Three years after his album, the Witness, who had not complied with its audience, and the singer will soon be back in the trays. A highly anticipated event by their fans all over the world since the star has released their singles Never Really Over, and the Margaritas. “It’s going to be a lot of things this summer. I’m going to give birth, literally and figuratively… to something that attentiez for a long time. I’m excited,” he admitted-it has already been a couple of weeks. An ad that has already been confirmed.

Katy Perry will make his return on the 14th of August with their fourth album of his career, the name of the Smile. The little star book in search of clues about the progress of the project, and today has unveiled the cover art of this new album. A photo in which we can discover, the singer, the sad clown with a red nose. Since then, his fans are eager to discover this new album ! To make them wait, the singer has already announced some of the songs that comprise this album, as the song of the Smile, which gives name to the album, or What Makes a Woman dedicated to her daughter.