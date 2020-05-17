She displays her amazing abs in the concrete ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Jennifer Lopez has not stopped the sport during the confinement. Quite the contrary, the bomba latina of 50 years was even more sculpted his dream body. The proof in pictures !

At 50 years old, Jennifer Lopez has absolutely nothing to envy to the young ladies of 20 years. The international star is a real war machine and made it all to have a perfect figure. Sport, food and healthy environment, J-Lo can boast of having a lifestyle above reproach.

It shows, furthermore, often on social networks, what to amaze its millions of fans around the world. In the beginning of the weekend, Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the new results of his routine and it is amazing !

Canon x 1000 !

Jennifer Lopez has published two selfies on his account Instagram after a workout session at home. Natural and in sports outfitthe mother of this family displayed his toned body and especially his teens in concrete. In the caption, she wrote :

If you challenge not, it do not change.

Internet users have been completely under the spell of the determination of the star ! His photos have harvested not less than two million of likes and we understand why.