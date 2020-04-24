she dresses up in Sailor Moon !

The singer You Should Be Sad25-year-old appeared in a crop-white top without bra and a mini skirt, pink pleated. Halsey was also wearing a wig and pink boots with it.

In this shot Instagram, Halsey, not even hidden much of his anatomy to be advantageous. The photo, taken from an angle very low, showed the young woman in the process of lifting one of his boots to the laces to make it look like she was going to trample the camera. The candidate for a Grammy award, tattooed, fronçait slightly eyebrows under her wig bright pink, his skirt raised below.

The pretty pink bow under the collar of Halsey suggests that the look was inspired by the japanese manga Sailor Moon, who was very popular in the 90’s and that delivered a powerful message on the independence of women.

The interpreter Without Me recently addicted to publications Instagram even more provocative and more feminine, as the gallery of photos that she has published there a week ago. In these photos, Halsey appears in a mirror, posing from the side, topless.

The images unfolded of sublime tattoos on his shoulder, as well as other tattoos on his arms. Halsey wore a turban pink floral theme and was made up with black mascara, a touch of blush and the color red for the lips. A beauty especially sensual.

This Tuesday, Halsey has released his new post Instagram on the eve of the livestream of the Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Show, s, to which Halsey has to take part. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, SZA, and other artists from New Jersey are also part of the event, which will take place on Wednesday.

Sponsored by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, Jersey 4 Jersey will be a show-concert that will last all night. For the purpose of collecting money for the fight against the negative impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable communities of New Jersey, this initiative comes in addition to many other charitable activities already organized by the american stars, since the beginning of the crisis in the coronavirus.

It is not the only way in which Halsey is committed to give service in these difficult times : the singer has also made don protective masks health workers on the front line and gave the money to support specific communities in need.

Halsey : biography express