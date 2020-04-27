she encourages her subscribers to vote !

Kendall Jenner is an icon instead of committed. Recently, she wanted to prompt its subscribers to visit the polling station. It tells you everything !

Kendall Jenner loves to show his commitment. While Americans have voted in the ” Super Tuesday “, the star invited its subscribers to go to the polling station on 3 march. MCE TV says it all.

It seems that Kendall Jenner is interested in the policy. As the little sister of Kim K goes on the sexy photos on Instagram, it shows a different facet of itself. It is, therefore, an icon who is very committed, which encourages its subscribers to go vote.

As well, Kendall Jenner posted on Instagram, a message rather an incentive. In effect, the star invites its followers to visit the polling station. A message that seeks to motivate young people and to prevent forbearance.

It is, therefore, in his story Insta that it was discovered this message, let down by Kendall Jenner itself. A post very simple and effective. On a yellow background we see the word “vote “three times. History that it will fit in the head of its subscribers.

Kendall Jenner: she is very engaged during the ” Super Tuesday “

We can say that Kendall is not a bimbo crazy. And his story Instagram proves it. The little sister of Kim Kardashian so all of these starlets interested in the political. For example, Ariana Grande or Cardi B do not hesitate to show their support for Bernie Sanders.

This message do not go unnoticed. It must be said that Kendall Jenner has a lot of subscribers. With 124 million followers, the star has sought to motivate the crowds to go to the polling station. In effect, Tuesday 3 march, the Americans had to vote in this race to the primary, in 14 States.

The “Super Tuesday “ is an election sum rather important. It allows you to skim the candidates for the presidential election. An election in which Joe Biden is out ahead of the curve, at the elbow-to-elbow with Bernie Sanders. Kendall Jenner has also been depositing his ballot. However, she said nothing about his political beliefs.

