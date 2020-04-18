she finds a strange beast in it !

Kourtney Kardashian finds herself confined to her home. The star of reality tv was very afraid because a huge beast is back at it !

Kourtney Kardashian lives in Los Angeles and she finds herself confined because of the Covid-19. The starlet has become afraid in the face of a huge beast on its back window !

For several weeks, the coronavirus is raging around the world and countries are closing in on themselves. Thus, everyone must stay indoors at home and restrict his movements.

Kourtney Kardashian seems to follow this rule and thea starlet is found in its large villa in Los Angeles. The star does not see almost any more of her sisters in order not to spread the virus. Nevertheless, it appears that it is located a few activities.

The star can take care of her children and take time to rest. And then, this Saturday, April 18, Kourtney, celebrates her 41 years and she intends to make a small feast. As well, it puts the order in his house and she is preparing the meal.

In fact, Kourtney Kardashian is going to make a party intimate for her birthday and she has already planned a small cake. Nevertheless, wanting to look out the window, the starlet has become afraid !

Kourtney Kardashian takes fear in the face of a beast, huge !

Kourtney Kardashian has had a very bad surprise a few hours ago. While she was enjoying the view of her garden, she crossed a huge beast. In fact, it seems that a large grasshopper was placed on its back window in his living room.

Thus, Kourtney has been very frightened by the size of the beast and she screamed. ” Ah ! Oh my God ! “she said while filming the creature on Instagram. Nevertheless, it seems that the sister of Kim Kardashian was very intrigued.

In fact, for several minutes, Kourtney, filmed the creature. It does not seem to have dared to hunt and it has made a big plan so that his fans can see the size of the beast. However, there is no doubt that this little sequence had good laugh with the fans.

In any case, Kourtney Kardashian has very well started the day with the intruder in his house. The beast seemed completely harmless, and the star was not in danger. For all that, we can understand the tremendous fright as the star !

