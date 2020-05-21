she has her grey hair on Instagram

Decidedly, the world’s celebrities never cease to surprise us. But in a positive way ! Remember, there are a few days of this, Eva Longoria had shown to his many followers, how she managed to conceal her roots, confined to the house. A video that has gone around the globe ! It must be said that since the beginning of the confinement, there are many people facing this famous re-growth of roots. The tips for success to hide his roots or re-color your hair at home are more than welcome !

But there is one celebrity who has decided to take its white hair, is not seeking to cover any pigment… And it is the actress Salma Hayek. In a post to Instagram published Sunday, may 3, the actress and director mexican-american proudly shows off his white hair. In the caption, a sentence positive that one keeps well in mind : “Be proud of your roots” (be proud of your roots editor’s note). The comments are of course multiplied, and are full of praise on Salma Hayek : “Gorgeous “, “Siempre bella” and other easily add emoji of hands clapping… there is No doubt that this photo has a lot longer to users.

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style

Find this article on Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article on Here

VIDEO Cyril Hanouna stops tonight at baba : he announces his big plans for the déconfinement

Pierre Gagnaire reveals that his trigger for the kitchen helped him with the girls

VIDEO Queens of shopping : the outfit very sexy of a candidate he is captivated by its rivals

Guillaume Canet : this promise with Leila Bekhti for personal caregivers

Done deal : Sophie Davant launches a warning to all its viewers

“data-reactid=”23″>VIDEO Cyril Hanouna stops tonight at baba : he announces his big plans for the déconfinement

Pierre Gagnaire reveals that his trigger for the kitchen helped him with the girls

VIDEO Queens of shopping : the outfit very sexy of a candidate he is captivated by its rivals

Guillaume Canet : this promise with Leila Bekhti for personal caregivers

Done deal : Sophie Davant launches a warning to all its viewers