she ignites totally to the message of birthday of Beyoncé

The singer, actor and mexican composer Oscar Chavez, known for his social and political commitment, died Thursday in Mexico city after presenting symptoms of infection Covid-19. The Health secretariat has confirmed the death of the artist.

Oscar Chavez, 85 years old, had been admitted Wednesday in a hospital in the mexican capital after having presented symptoms of the disease, according to a press release from his record company.

Considered one of the main representatives of the style known as Canto Nuevo Mexico, Oscar Chavez, accompanied by his songs the student movement, the mexican 1968 and the zapatista Army of national liberation (EZLN) in the 90’s. Throughout his career, he had never abandoned his political commitment to the left.

“With the changes in policies, personalities, powers of the media who are always more monstrous, there is always fighting”he told journalists during an interview in 2019.

Thursday morning, during his daily press conference, the president of mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had sent his salvation to Oscar Chavez and he had wished a speedy recovery.

In 2019, the secretariat of Culture of the capital, had said Chavez’s living cultural Heritage of Mexico for his work for the collection and dissemination of the old songs mexican the first half of the Twentieth century.

“Hasta siempre Oscar Chavez”wrote on Twitter the mayor of Mexico city, Claudia Sheinbaum, the announcement of death. “Many memories will continue to accompany us. We grew up listening to your songs always close to social movements.”

Oscar Chavez was born march 20, 1935 in Mexico city. After studies, particularly theatre, he had experienced success with her participation in the film “Los Caifanes” (1967) by Juan Ibañez, considered as emblematic of the independent film the mexican. He has recorded more than 25 albums.