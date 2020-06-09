She is breaking records with ” Chromatica “

The success is total for Lady Gaga! There are some week, the artist has signed his comeback on the front of the stage with his very anticipated album baptized Chromatica. The craze has not been expected! Proof is, upon its release, the disc was placed in first place of the charts in over ten countries around the world. From Canada to France, passing through Italy or England, Lady Gaga takes the top rankings.

In the United States, of course, the singer is also to the best of his career and his opus has elapsed 274.000 copies in just a week. Amazing numbers, that allow you to sign the best start to the year for a female artist. A performance that allows him to win a new record: that of the female vocalist with the most rapidly produced six albums number one in his career. Displaying 9 years and two days, surpassing Taylor Swift, who had put 10 years and nine months for having six discs ranked number one. With Chromatica, carried by the single Rain On Me, or Sour Candy, Lady Gaga also saves the biggest start of the year for an album not Latin or hip-hop. In just seven days, the star has recorded more than 87 million times streaming.