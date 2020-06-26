“She is curious of everything” : Valérie Bègue, confesses to her daughter Jazz

Valérie Bègue has said in an interview to the Television Star of the moments of complicity shared with her daughter, Jazz.

Is only 7 years old, Jazz Lacourt has already been an eventful life. In fact, the daughter of the swimmer Camille Lacourt and Valérie Bègueshe grew up in a family that enjoys a certain notoriety. But not enough to upset the education that is instilled. And his mother is especially close to build your musical education… with several records.

In an interview with the magazine The Tv Starto be released on the 29th of June at the kiosks, Valérie Bègue has said that his bundle of joy has developed a passion for music ! “Can’t go a day without music all the two. We danced a lot also. For a long time, I was very connected to the anglo-saxon music. Now, I’m very jazz and French variety. I make my daughter, who is a fan of Bashung, jacques Brel and Jean Ferrat.” And his little Jazz seems to be receptive to this musical journey through time ! “She is curious about everything, she is still rejoicing Valérie Bègue. Little 7 years of age children are familiar with this repertoire and I am very proud of.”

Valerie is committed to him “to instill values”

If the parents of the girl are no longer together, they remained on good terms for the sake of his daughter. As a couple with the model Alice Detollenaereform a blended family is carried to perfection. And again, education is at the centre of their concerns… “It is important for her, I am committed daily to instill the values of the modern woman : who works, who is in charge, that is independent or has the right to drop ten-fold in the love, if you want, he had trusted Valérie Bègue, 34 years of age, Tele Cable Sat. Who has the right to be free, simply !” Beautiful values.

