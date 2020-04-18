she is thrilled to be confined because the human “the bug”

In the Face of a new situation, everyone reacts like he wants, or as he may, it is according to. Regarding the containment, some of which are stress, other in zen mode. And Anthony Delon is in full blues, while the facilitator Agathe Lecaron admits to being overwhelmed by his children and that Angelina Jolie is concerned about some of the consequences of this enforced confinement. More positive, Laure Manaudou and Jeremy Frerot were screaming of laughter the internet with a hilarious video and Dany Boon has published a message too cute on his daughter and his adorable spelling mistakes. Willingly nonconformist, Brigitte Bardot would rather like to rejoice in this period between parenthesis.

“Humans bug me,” said Brigitte Bardot

Like everyone else, the actress remains in her home, in her villa La Madrague, near Saint-Tropez. Probably not the worst place in France to be confined. “The Bardot” had ironisé about his fate in early April. And the situation still seems to suit him or her, as it was entrusted to our colleagues of the JDD. “Me, I’m a wild. Apart from a few, I’m not too fond of the company of humans. They bug me !”, she says in all candor. “I love to be in my campaign, with my animals and my trees in flower. Here, the sunsets are beautiful. There are over a airplane, over a boat, a car. No tourists or crowds screaming. It is sublime ! I see squirrels, birds galore

