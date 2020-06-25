“She leaves me alone and buy me things : Kim Kardashian as seen by the Holy one, your son of 4 years

The wife of Kanye West shared in your story, Instagram, Friday, June 12, the day gift of the mother of his son St West. A portrait that leaves flourish all the innocence of childhood.

“My Sainty did this to me for mother’s day,” wrote Kim Kardashian. Friday, June 12, the star has shared in a history of Instagram the gift of his son St. West, 4 years. Better than a necklace of pasta, a list titled “Everything you need to know about my mother”, through which the child draws a portrait of the least unexpected of the latter. “My mother has 11 years old, can be read on the sheet of paper. She likes to leave me alone.” A phrase that has been surrounded by the complainant with the mention “WTF” (“what the f***”, an elegant expression that indicates a surprise of the most sincere, NOTE of the editor).

Kim Kardashian has, and then commented on three other of the information given by your child. “We like to buy all the apps on the iPad,” continued St. West. “I’m not, but he certainly LOL”, replied the mother of the family.





Screenshot Instagram/@kimkardashian

Family Portrait

Other sensitive information : the child said that the asparagus was the favorite food of her mother, the latter has categorically denied. “As you can see, my mother is special because she was going to embrace her and she buys me things”, concluded St. West. The influenceuse has crossed out the second part of the sentence, but added on the first : “This time, he’s right, that’s for sure !!!!” with respect to the first. The proof that the truth always comes out of the mouths of children.



The day before, the star of reality tv had shared on his account of Instagram a photo of their four kids, North, at the age of 7 years, San, 4 years old, of Chicago, for 2 years, and in the Psalm West of 1 year. “All my heart”, she said. On the 8th of June, the clan had also celebrated the birthday of Kanye West, now a 43-year-old. “Thank you for always being, and never let the world change you ! he had written Kim Kardashian. Life would not be the same without you !” And will not be, surely, more of the same if San West continues to issue its first fruits in the foreground.