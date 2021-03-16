She left the royals Meghan Markle to be the president of the US

According to recent reports, actress Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, would re-turn her life, it seems, she has expressed her political concerns, which would largely explain her ultimate decision to relinquish her roles within the crown She wants to be president of the United States!

In the midst of the explosive interview, in which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reveal a

series of controversial statements during their tenure as active members within the British crown, the Duchess of Sussex reiterated that “the decision to relinquish their roles had been on Harry’s side in order to save his family.”

After Meghan Markle would avoid any connection to crown-related matters, a series of revelations and comments indicate the new goal that the Los Angeles native has set out to achieve, initially it would seem like an unattainable dream, but would seek to be the next American president, they say.

The“former actress” has shown that it is a woman of arms to take someone who meets the goals she proposes so even, without many realizing it, she would already be paving the way for her political career, according to a source close to the “former senior member” of royalty, she has cultivated high-ranking friendships of the Democratic party.

Such versions would supposedly be revealed by an anonymous source very close to the“TV star” who would go-ahead to share Meghan’s plans to enlist as the next candidate to be the first woman to take over that country.

Similarly, the same author of these statements described me as Meghan, who was one of the protagonists of the drama-legal, “Suits”, would hope to participate in the 2024 process, should the current president in turn, who was then 82, not run for a second term.

Another evidence that would support this theory means that this is not the first time Meghan has been linked to political issues and that he seems to yearn to be beyond a person who is only dedicated to being “activism.”

Now, after making this known, many might understand why the“Californian” used her experience within royalty as a speaker in America, at least this is what has been suggested so far, as they refer, this would increase the support and her popularity more than she has already gained by marrying Prince Harry, who resigned to be the Duke of Sussex to make her happy.

However, her actions do not end there, as Rachel Meghan Markle has also begun building fundraising teams and a campaign with which she will participate in the electoral process in three more years, according to a senior British politician who served Tony Blair, (British minister) and has close ties to Washington.

WITH EYES ON AMERICA

And finally, another key person close to Meghan was Omid Scobie, his biographer, and friend, one of those behind the “Finding Freedom” biography released in August 2020, when Meghan and Harry were already in the United States, which would state these statements “have their eyes set on the presidency of the United States.”

Likewise, another friend would confess something similar to Vanity Fair. Apparently, all the controversy that has arisen since his resignation from being part of the British Family, coupled with the myriad of statements, has served him to stay in the media spotlight and everything would contribute to a political strategy. Although on the other hand, the biographer, believed that in his feeling, Meghan has no chance in the political environment as he points out “They would eat her alive”.

Andrew Morton is an English journalist and writer who has published biographies of royal figures, including Princess Diana.