She made a ‘road trip” during the confinement, Kendall Jenner ‘caught’ by the cameras

“Caught her”. The model Kendall Jenner has been spotted in the process of braving the containment measures and social distancing in the United States.

The information site american TMZ filmed the young celebrity 24-year-old on a rest area in Arizona, more than 500 km from his home, during a “pee break”. Kendall was accompanied by the basketball player Devin Booker, one of the best in its class, which evolves in the NBA in the team of the Phoenix Suns. The two acolytes claim to be only “good buddies” but this information has to react, the fans in particular Kendall Jenner criticized for not complying with the precautionary measures related to the Coronavirus.

Although their Maybach to their leaves without a doubt, the luxury of not feeling confined to the inside, it is certain that the rule of separation of 1.50 m has not been followed to the letter. Apparently left for “take the air”the two friends have known each other for 2018 and “to be confined within the same group since the beginning of the epidemic,”, sources close to the duo report to journalists TMZ.

Kendall Jenner faith vista com o jogador de basquete da NBA, Devin Booker, relata o TMZ. Os dois foram fotografados em Sedona, no Arizona. As testemunhas relatam that eles agiam como um casal, porém fonts confirmam as os dois são apenas bons amigos.

The outrage of the haters and fans of the star

But in the countries most affected by the epidemic Covid-19 [VIDEO]with 63 871 the dead this Friday, may 1st, 2 500 only in the last 24 hours, this little “road trip” is a hit.

The internet users are not deprived of making known their distress. We could read many insults to the young Kendall and all of her sisters, who they also had not really complied with these measures of containment by organizing a procession for the birthday of Kourtney. “They will get the disease sooner or later” said one of the fans of the family on Twitter, when another application “if the measures of the containment shall also apply to the rich ?”

It calms the entire world on Twitter

However, what seems to make him react even more fans or haters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, that is the taste of Kendall to flirt with basketball.

In effect, the Top model the best paid in the world according to Forbes is known for her relationships with other NBA players, Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin. On Twitter, a user has made a video caricature with the caption : “NBA players are from Kendall Jenner “ as if the mannequin d’1,79 was a round ball.

Accustomed to not react to this kind of innuendo, the young woman défoulée with a tweet, one, but that seemed to be effective having regard to the effect produced.

“They think that it is not me that controls where I put my vag**” retorted the young woman. A tweet loved more than 700 thousand times in the hour where we talk about and retweeted by almost everyone, as by its sisters, to the first row of the case. Kylie has even awarded the prize of the “tweet of the year”.

