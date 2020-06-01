she opts for a look that’s very surprising !

For a few years now, the famous canadian singer is elevated to the rank of stars the most stylish of the planet. If, in general, the outfits of Celine Dion are real sources of inspiration, what is it, his last look posted on Instagram ? Bold, certainly, but not necessarily very obvious to assume (or validate !).

The choice of faux fur

We will say : imagine wearing a fake fur coat with the summer temperatures the current is torture. On the other hand, one can only say yes to the commitment behind the choice of this piece. Indeed, Celine Dion brings to his manner its support to the cause of animal, and that, it’s valid !

The choice of colors

Of the coat to the shoes, the singer dares to brilliantly a total look with strong colours of the spring/summer 2020 : pastel colors. The blue sky in light pink and pull it toward the nude, the look of Celine Dion is sweet and refreshing (or almost). The small more ? These colors go perfectly well with the reflections of her hair. Well done Celine !

Where it gets stuck…

If quoted materials and colours, the famous singer performs without fault, side rendering, that is another matter… In fact, the game of superposition of the various parts does not work. By combining a blouse and sky blue tucked-in trousers peach, all accompanied with a short pullover in lace and a peter pan collar with lace and rhinestones, she got a silhouette too overloaded, without

