she poses with her sisters, and compares it to the famous singers

Back to the future. Or, more precisely, to the 90’s. In your account of Instagram, Thursday, July 16, Kim Kardashian has shared a photo that could very well be taken three decades ago. She takes the pose with all her sisters on a team worthy of the time : the red pants, large Paisley pattern and the red vest of the form-fitting unbuttoned to reveal his belly, and hair color in red. And these sisters are not at rest, each one in its own style. Khloé Kardashian opted for a tight dress and (very) short beige, to match with your shoes. Kourtney Kardashian has chosen a dress in john (much more elegant than that of Britney Spears). Kylie Jenner wears leggings to vinyl with a t-shirt baggy and a Dior bag to anse pale pink (like her hair). As for Kendall Jenner, she donned a set of yellow tie-dye. Result : the Kardashian sisters seems to be to the right of a girl band of the 90’s. And this was not lost on Kim K, who only writes in the title : “the SPICE GIRLS “.

Khloe to Kim : “Clearly, you’re Ginger “

Khloe Kardashian, who also shared the photo on his account of Instagram, has concluded : “The album will be released in the year 2020 “. What to do laugh the Spice Girl themselves, which have already been discussed in the publications of the sisters in heart beat. “What the Spice Girls are ? Tell Me ! “wrote Khloe Kardashian under the picture of his eldest daughter, adding : “Clearly, you’re Ginger. “If Kim Kardashian has not (yet) responded to his sister, the internet,

Find this article Here“data-reactid=”22″>Find this article Here

PHOTO Vaimalama Chaves topless, surfers compare it to a beer…

The horoscope of the week 17 to 23 July 2020 : the sign of the star is Gemini

PHOTO by Pascal Obispo : their reunion in Cap Ferret with Florent Pagny and Abi, winner of The Voice 2020

VIDEO queens of shopping : a mother is so young that it is confused with her daughter !

PHOTO Laura Tenoudji share your reunion with a former colleague of Télématin

“data-reactid=”23″>PHOTO Vaimalama Chaves topless, surfers compare it to a beer…

The horoscope of the week 17 to 23 July 2020 : the sign of the star is Gemini

PHOTO by Pascal Obispo : their reunion in Cap Ferret with Florent Pagny and Abi, winner of The Voice 2020

VIDEO queens of shopping : a mother is so young that it is confused with her daughter !

PHOTO Laura Tenoudji share your reunion with a former colleague of Télématin