she poses with her sweetheart, Sam Asghari !

Britney Spears has still the happiness of his fans ! Through a cliché, Insta, the pretty blonde posed with her lover Sam Asghari. MCE TV will reveal to you all !

Britney Spears is a woman filled by love, and she loves to know ! For several years, the media have to deal with a star completely transformed. It must be said that the singer comes back from away… In the past, she has chained the descents to the underworld. Alcohol and depression were her daily life. Now, it finally seems to have found peace and happiness with his beloved Sam Asghari !

In fact, for over a year and a half, Britney Spears lives a love story without a cloud with the young man. Athlete, dancer and model, her boyfriend has a lifestyle beyond reproach. Addicted to fitness, he has managed to give the taste of sport at the pretty singer. On the Canvas, the star reveals his workout and his physical transformation to its many subscribers !

Britney Spears poses with her half Sam Asghari !

The couple would be met for the 1st time on the set of the filming of the clip and hit ” Slumber Pary “. According to media reports, Britney Spears would have made the 1st step. Teasingly, Sam Asghari would then be launched : “What is your first name already ? ” ! His humor would have conquered the young woman. Since then, the cakes are inseparable. The young man would get along very well with Jayden and Sean, the two son of the star !

Yesterday, Britney Spears and her boyfriend have still made the buzz on the web. In the photo unveiled by the star, Britney appears with the character’s costume “Maleficent” from Disney. “I was also Maleficent for Halloween with this guy sexy “she then wrote under her photo. At his side, Sam Asghari has bet for an audio headset color red. “OMG ! Angelina will tremble” ! one can read in his post that got more than 200,000 likes !

