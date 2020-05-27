she presents her little sister and they look very much alike

Shy’m : in 2015, the singer announced to his subscribers the birth of his little sister. The singer just posted a photo of herself in her story. And the resemblance between the two sisters made her react !

(function(w,d) {

var i=w. invibes=w. invibes||{};

i. uc=0;

i. prod=2464;

var s=d. createElement(‘script’);

s. type=’text/javascript’;

s. async=true;

s. src=”https://k.r66net.com/GetLink”;

d. head.appendChild(s);

})(window,document);



Shy m shows her little sister

Last march, when she was invited on Europe 1 for the issuance “the Equipped wild “ presented by Matthew Christmas, the singer Shy m has released the moderator in his place. In fact, while they were doing a debate on household chores, Matthew Christmas has been launched as a joke : “Me if I do not store the spoon in the dishwasher, or that I don’t clean the glass, I’m screwed ! “ Of the remarks which have arrested the singer.

In fact, it was then cut to him saying : “ You have a girlfriend, that wants to say ? Since just now, you made me chinas and in fact, you have a girlfriend ! “. After a few seconds of discomfort, the presenter tries to make up by saying : “You know, nothing stops me ! “ What Shy’m has said :” No, but I… agree. He eats all the racks what ! “. In short, it is important not to laugh at the young woman. This time, if she does speak it is mostly in relation to its small sister.

The resemblance is striking

Now aged four and a half years, Shy’m decided to share a photo of his little sister on his account Instagram. The one that has pushed up the temperature with a shot of his feet, did not hesitate has unveiled the face of the one who is born in 2015. She has taken advantage of the déconfinement to find his people and this little bundle of joy.

What has particularly struck its subscribers, it is the resemblance that there was between her and the little girl. One could almost think that he is Shy m when she was younger. There is no debate : it looks like twin sisters. Furthermore, the artist (of which a fan had noticed a detail strange on one of his photos) has published a few pictures of his family back and the least we can say is that his community has been fully validated. With more than twenty-one thousand likes, they are many to appreciate this share full of love.

Take a look at :

And you, do you find that the two sisters look the same ?