she published a moving video !

Death of George Floyd : many reactions on the social networks !

Indeed, for acts that occurred there just a few days, we can say that the reactions were numerous in all the country ! Many French celebrities have reacted following the death of George Floyd, but also across the atlantic in the United States. Among them, we can count in particular on Matt Pokora, where the singer indignaient completely from the situation, who never hesitates to push rants and rightly so when a fact was not to his liking ! He denounced so the death of George Floyd like many other personalities, and inviting all his followers to sign a petition for justice to be done !

Because, in effect, quickly, the first sentences are fallen and have not liked the singer who was indignant that the police are only “collect” of their duties in the case of serious. We were able to have also in the reactions following the death of George Floyd’s the reaction of Laeticia Hallyday, who is currently living in the United States. The former wife of French singer Johnny Hallyday was also reacted after the death of George Floyd and was indignant in his turn to denounce the police violence. But the stars of the afro-american have also responded and have been very many, because they feel very concerned by the situation and rightly so !

Thus, it has been discovered Beyoncé, the wife of the singer and rapper Jay-Z, to react in a gripping video that she posted on the social networks, and the least we can say is that fans should remember for a very long time…

The reaction of Beyoncé was not made to wait long, although we’d imagine however that she had to prepare his reaction, so the emotion had to be strong. In fact, it is quite legitimate to believe that the personalities of african-american feel injured as a result of this act. This is all the more understandable for the singer Beyoncé to be indignant of the way while her husband Jay-Z had worked with the president of the republic of the United States Barack Obama there a few years ago : a very different situation from that of today as Donald Trump is in power and that the health crisis of the coronavirus rages in the country…

Beyoncé has so strongly reacted on Twitter with a message where she poses very directly the question : it speaks of murder and wonder quite legitimately if the reaction that has been taken is logical. It was found on the social network Instagram where she is followed by more than 147 000 peoplewhere it asks in a video message that justice is done. She argues that it is the country that has witnessed this “murder,” and that it is broken and disgusted, like many other people, public or not. Because it is according to it a crime purely “racial” and she does not want the eyes to be again diverted from these facts.

A situation which has worried other american stars such as Taylor Swift was even allowed to challenge the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in a tweet quite icy… But is that the american justice will finally be back after these accusations that denounce all personalities in the u.s. and globally ?

One can imagine that the top of the state in the us, the concern must be very large and that close to the president, Donald Trump must ask themselves very serious questions after the statements which had been made by Beyoncé on social networks and ask simply that justice be done ! But is this be the case ? For the moment, Donald Trump continues to talk about him, but has not yet responded after the video of Beyonce to this day…