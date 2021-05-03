She records Mia Khalifa a video and ends up hurting herself

Originally from Beirut, Linano Sarah Joe Chamoun’s full and true name of Mia Khalifa shared a video on Twitter in which she claims that she herself ended up getting hurt.

The beautiful model, actress, and entrepreneur appear showing off her cute curves, which more than one internet user has sighed at seeing her and remembering some of her 2015 videos.

Mia Khalifa is a celebrity today, although many continue to remember part of her past, the 27-year-old says she has better things to do and is dedicated to it.

I forgot I was wearing rings and 100% bruised my cheekbone 🥲 pic.twitter.com/CbDe4ecMRu — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 1, 2021

Today Khalifa is an entrepreneur and model in addition to TikTok, this being precisely a means that she uses to de-stress and entertain herself a little, being precisely a reason for smiles for both her and her followers.

In a video, he shared on the microblogging service he precisely stated in the description that by recording the video he had not realized that he had rings on and ended up hurting his cheek.

As you can see in the video she puts her fist on one of her cheeks and “pushes” her face as if hit, of course, it was a joke to record the Tiktok, but in the end, she shared that she had hurt herself though not so much.