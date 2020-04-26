she reinvents his own songs !

Selena Gomez shares a video of her and Madison Love in the studio during their breaks. The two women reinvent the title Rare of the star.

Good news for fans of Selena Gomez ! The young woman has just published a video of her in the studio on the social networks ! MCE TV says it all !

Then she confided, still on her relationship with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez seems today to be at his best. Indeed, the pretty brunette has unveiled a video in vintage fashion on the social networks. And to the delight of his fans, the interpreter of Lose You To Love Me is back in the studio !

On his account Instagram, Selena Gomez has so captured the hearts of internet users by picking up her latest title Rare. Output in the beginning of the year, the young woman had done his comeback after 3 years of absence from the stage musical. In fact, his last album Revival had seen the light of day in 2015.

More determined than ever to resume its activity, the star of texas 27-year-old reinvents already the title of flagship of the year 2020 during its sessions in the studio.

Selena Gomez shares her studio with Madison Love !

“In honor of Rare, out now on all platforms. Here we have Madison Love and me in the process of reinventing the song during our breaks.” Then wrote the star on the social network to accompany the videos in question. On these, Selena Gomez flaunts a magnificent trousers bordeaux.

While her friend starts the song in a rock version, Selena Gomez takes the title in a ultra sexy. In fact, she even adopts a position very feminine on his stool. But that’s not all ! Subsequently, the two stars even kicks in a version of opera !

A post that seems to have liked a lot to his fans since his last are nearly 2 million have “liked” the video. Also, the voice of the young woman adapts to all styles !

