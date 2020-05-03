Britney Spears has gone through very difficult years. But the singer seems to be reborn. She reveals her song French favorite.

Britney Spears seems to repeat colors. After adventures difficult in recent years, the singer seems to be on the slope upwelling. It is, in any case, that suggests his publication on Instagram. She reveals her favorite song. MCE says it all !

It’s been three years since Britney Spears has not released it. And because, the singer is in turmoil. In particular, it has been in the obligation of training and psychological support. She has also done a short stint in a psychiatric hospital. And to top it all off, she has lost a large part of the burden of her children. A complicated situation.

However, it seems to be cured. To such A point that some rumors are speculating on the fact that Britney Spears could make his grand return with unreleased tracks. In any case, she seems to have regained the smile. As evidenced by the little montage posted on his account Instagram.

When Britney Spears unveiled her song French favorite !

The French song crossing widely the boundaries francophones. Aznavour, Brassens and Piaf are listened to in the world. And it is precisely The life in pink from Edith Piaf that really Britney Spears. In fact, her caption reveals that she loves the title of the French singer. “My favorite French song “ she says.

A small video in which she appears to be nostalgic. Britney Spears is in any case a nice gift to his fans. Because many of them have been able to discover the title track of the French song. In addition, review the singer with the smile is encouraging. It seems to be well again in his body and in his head. And it is this that is the most important after these years of hard. The more hard looks in any case behind it. This is all the happiness that he wants.

Fans of the performer of Toxic can reassure themselves. Britney is doing better and seems to be able to get back in to music one day.

