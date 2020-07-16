She Said Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor

The October 5, 2017the New York Times published an article by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. There was a before and an after. Suggestive title of “She Said“to be translated in French by “She said“. A phrase that highlights both the narrative of a speech that the impossibility, for the moment, to confirm whether it is true or not. In this book, one discovers the facts and what has pushed the actresses Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, but also around a dozen other victims ofHarvey Weinstein, known to date, to testify. They offer a reflection on the situation of the movement #MeToo. Pulitzer 2018, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey reveal the springs of their research on one of the best kept secrets of Hollywood.

For months, the two journalists met in secret of the actresses of the age is used for Harvey Weinstein… the investigation of the disturbing allegations from long ago, buried under non-disclosure agreements, and are consistent, they convinced the women, known or not, to testify. Nothing could prepare them for what followed : the Pandora’s box of sexual harassment was open, and the women, who were silent until then, began to take the word in the world. In the months that followed, hundreds of men have to answer for their behavior toward their co-workers in your place of work.

This was a movement that was sufficient ? It has gone too far ? Taking the time for reflection, the two journalists to immerse yourself in the heart of a social change and individual trajectories of women who have decided to speak for all the others, and for future generations.