“She saw me with contempt” : Angelina Jolie dragged into court by an employee who is deaf

Antoinette Abbamonte, age 53, was hired by Angelina Jolie to teach american sign language (ASL) and two of her six children between 2016 and 2019. A collaboration is a very bad experience by this employee who is deaf who denounces the alleged behavior outrageous of the star against her. The actress would have particularly treated of “ a citizen of second class “ because of their hearing loss while flying, by the way, an idea for a film. The one who works as a producer and actress, in parallel, it has assured the DailyMailTV have been the origin of the screenplay of the film Eternals the output of which is scheduled for November 2020.

The super-hero of the film imagined by Chloé Zhao is deaf. An idea that Antoinette Abbamonte would have blown to Angelina Jolie. “I think she stole my idea to pretend to help the world “, dropped the complainant. Last September 13, the lawyer Antoinette Abbamonte has sent a letter of formal notice to the legal team of Angelina Jolie to denounce this so-called theft of intellectual property. We can read in this official document : “It seems that you have specifically stolen the idea of super-heroes deaf Antoinette and that you have marketed with Marvel Studios and Disney without the compensate “.

“You can’t treat the deaf as if they were worth nothing “

Angelina Jolie is ordered to indemnify its former employee for this idea. This is not all. Actress but well-known around the world for his generosity would have asked more than once to the fifty-year-old if she could hear music and dance to it, with an awareness of his or her disability. ” It was offensive “says Antoinette Abbamonte. “You can’t treat the deaf as if they were worth nothing and despise “says it yet. The representatives of Angelina Jolie did not want to respond to these accusations.

