she shares this desire to have a child

Last march 30, Celine Dion celebrated his 52 years. She is a mother of three children from his marriage with René Angélil, René-Charles (19 years) as well as Eddy and Nelson (twins of 9 years). Since the crisis of the sars coronavirus, the star is confined to his home in Canada.

She is active in social networks and does not hesitate to encourage their subscribers during this period, very complicated.

Celine Dion has also joined several groups to help economically to hospitals, the sick and children. Andthe girl is very popular for his generosity, his simplicity and his closeness with his fans despite the success, met for years.

Celine Dion : she loses the man of her life and that of his brother

The singer knows what it is to face terrible tests, that has lost the man of her life in 2016 after years of struggle against cancer. Then, just a few days away, she also lost her older brother, Daniel… It has taken a long time to get over it and move on.

René Angélil is the one that really launched the career of the beautiful Celine. Without René, there probably would not have had the Céline as we know it. The young man was only 12 years old when her future husband to the meeting. They have almost 30 years of difference, but that falls directly in love.

There is no relationship that is born between them before 1988, the date of the first kiss between René Angélil and Céline Dion. It was the evening of the victory of the singer at the Eurovision contest, and it is Céline Dion, who insisted, crazy in love with his manager. René Angélil had managed to get away from him, afraid to fall in love with the singer, being too young for him in his head. The couple has decided to train, despite the criticism of their age difference, and does not pass away, because, terribly soldier.

Celine Dion : tour Courage is postponed until the year 2021

With containment, the quebec singer has had to unfortunately cancel her tour, like all the other artists who had planned to give concerts. It starts so that it is not of his tour before 2021. She has also recently given its new dates in Europe, which has made the delight of their fans who will go to see their idol ! The tour, the “Value” is like a rebirth of the singer has changed a lot since the death of her husband.

Celine Dion : her new image, and your commitments

In fact, he separated from his old image and old-fashioned proved to be in front of a woman totally in the current trend. New style of communication, communication in social networks, latest songs… this is the new Céline that you can see during the tour of Courage postponed until 2021 !

Céline Dion also wanted to send a word of honor of George Floyd and his family. It also explains that the racism and brutality exist for too long, and that we must fight against these injustices together. A beautiful message of peace and hope that, once again, appealed to your international community. Your fans are thrilled that she is going to take part of it and not pass in silence this disaster.

Celine Dion : she has a desire to be a mom again !

Recently, we have learned a new and interesting. According to Elisabeth Reynaud, the writer who has written a book about Céline Dion, the singer is ready to adopt a child. With René-Charles, who share a little bit of the cocoon of the family, the international star would like to have again the pleasure of pampering.

This idea is not an idea in the air, but a real desire, and we would not be surprised to see that she has adopted a child in the next few months. She does not know yet exactly in what country is going to adopt her future child, but she wants to save a little bit of the misery. This law sticks very well with the personality of the diva. Only to fall for what is not is pregnant for the third time, she prefers to give a chance to a child who has already been born.

To have a fourth child is not afraid of Celine Dion. In effect, it is part of a family of 14 children ! It is, therefore, after a large family and your family and friends are everything to her. She handles it very well your children and your career, nothing has ever stopped to your wishes ! Their children have also brought a lot of inspiration and support.

In sum, the Celine Dion because you have a beautiful family, but could be expanded if the rumors are real. In the meantime, you can follow it on the social networks ever since the singer is very active in the same way that René-Charles, his eldest son.

Celine Dion is known for being extravagant and communicates widely with his fans on all available social networks. It will be necessary, therefore, to reconcile the accounts to find out if this desire for children will take place in the future or if it will be only a desire on your part, without the capacity to make it possible.