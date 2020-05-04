She spends $ 65,000 in cosmetic surgery to look like Melania Trump, the result is amazing

Some people will at the end of their fad, for the better, and for worse. This is the case of Claudia Sierra, a texas-42-year-old who has resorted to cosmetic surgery in order to look like Melania Trump. This mother of a family, an interior decorator, has of course decided to immortalize it under the fire of spotlights to touch your finger to the star-system and have its quarter-hour of glory. As this is a common practice in the United States, his physical transformation, extreme has been the subject of episodes aired in the show ” My beauty obsession “. When asked by” Aol “Claudia Sierra explains what motivated her to want to look like the First lady :” I looked at her and I thought she was so elegant, so beautiful “. And continued : “I wanted a completely new face. I wanted everything to be lifté and enhanced, this is what we have done.” And to achieve this, it is not a stroke of the scalpel, but nine operations she has undergone. Cheekbones the nose through the mouth, everything has been tweaked to push the resemblance with Melania Trump.

The Melania mania

Cold beauty in the eyes of the wolf and the frozen smile… Melania Trump has had plastic surgery ? To achieve what she considered the Holy grail of physics, the Claudia Sierra has suffered a reduction of the chest, a face lift, eyelids, Botox injections… Nine cosmetic operations later and a bank account relieved of $ 65,000, Claudia Sierra entrusts himself to the subject of the result : “I absolutely love my transformation “. And continued : “I think everyone sees me as this kid who has spent $ 65,000. But let me tell you that I had to invest in myself. “This is the rebirth of Claudia Sierra “.

Dr. Franklin Rose, in charge of operations, explains : “I had a lot of women who ask me the look of Ivanka” (note the daughter of Donald Trump), so it’s not surprising to see women who ask me now to look like Melania Trump, that is simply beautiful “.

In a time where the omnipresent image, the search of resemblance with the stars may be disproportionate and become obsessive. Thus, a young woman has undergone several operations to look like Meghan Markle. In a different register of aesthetic, the ombilicoplastie is gaining momentum. So, the people ask to do it again their navel so that it is similar to that of Kim Kardashian for example. We can also cite the ” dysmorphobie Snapchat “, or how some people ask to change their faces to look like their filters… These steps extreme can worry about and raise so many questions.

Claudia Sierra presents her project ©Capture screen Inside Edition

Left, Claudia Sierra after his operations of aesthetic surgery ©Capture screen Inside Edition to the right Melania Trump ©Zuma/Splash News/ABACA