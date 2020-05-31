she spends the day in bed !

Kylie Jenner is off the wisdom teeth. The young woman is in recovery and she spent the day in bed !

Kylie Jenner had getting wisdom teeth. The mother of Stormi has suffered a lot and she is recovering !

Kylie Jenner appears always at the top of the shape on social networks and it makes sense. Nevertheless, a few days ago, the young woman has had to pluck out the wisdom teeth. It seems that she had to have surgery and she suffered a lot. In the beginning of the week, the star of 22-year-old wasn’t very well and she has been able to count on the support of his entire family. “I removed my wisdom teeth. It sucks “ she said

Moreover, Stormi took care of his mom so that she can recover quickly. The star is recovering, and her little girl remained by his side in the bed. The mother and daughter were able to spend a little time together. In addition, Kylie Jenner has dragged many hours in bed and watched movies and it is also a lot of resting. “I healed “ she wrote on her Instagram.

Kylie Jenner goes much better !

In the video, you can see Kylie Jenner, who is located in the dark watching a movie. She seemed to be at ease in his bed, and this has allowed him to rest well. After several days of convalescence, the mother of Stormi will be much better. In fact, a few hours ago, she took the plane and she seemed thrilled to make the trip in a private jet. Because of this, you may believe that the star is no longer evil, and it is in great shape.

Thus, Kylie Jenner has managed to recover from his operation. The star will soon be able to take a few photos and everyone is eager to find it again on Instagram. In any case, the young woman seems quite happy to no longer be in recovery and there is no doubt that she is going to enjoy his weekend.

