she takes a radical decision for his fans

The actress Emilia Clarke has taken a radical decision. It will not take more selfie with his fans, and here’s why.

In the world of celebrities, not everything is always simple and to the british actress Emilia Clarke – famous for his role in the series Game of Thrones – in the bill. And has drawn a conclusion radical.

The one who sang the “mother of dragons” has decided not to take selfie with his fans because she wants to have a real interaction with people. This is what she said on the podcast Table Manners with Jesse Ware : “From the time you sign something, you have an interaction with the person. And then you can talk, you have in fact a true thing between two human beings, unlike that other thing that is not pleasant neither for them nor for you”.

So you can from today start with a short word, hand signed by Emilia Clarke, but not cliché. The actress operates, finally, in the back.

It is the micro of the issue that she has explained her drastic decision. While she was at the airport and on the phone with his mother, Emilia Clarke begins to have a anxiety attack. A man, who recognizes it, insist to be able to take a selfie with it.

A situation that is very disturbing that not only increased his panic. She tells “I’m just crying and crying, and this guy is there “Is that I can take a selfie?”. I was there, “I can’t breathe, I am truly sorry”.

If Emilia Clarke recognizes that she has “signed up for the celebrity” she is trying to find a balance in order to live a more serene : “I am trying to find how to [interagir avec mes fans] without having the feeling that my soul is completely empty. Because they don’t really want to talk to you”. One can only understand the decision of the young actress, but this may not give pleasure to his fans.

In lack of anonymity

Emilia Clarke has also stated on the podcast Table Manners with Jesse Ware she regretted not being able to go into a store without someone recognizing it. A situation that is not simple to live on a daily basis. Yes, this is also the life of a star !