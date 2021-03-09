She takes it all off! Kendall Jenner leaves everyone speechless

Beautiful model Kendall Jenner has once again taken it all off on Instagram’s famous social network and left her millions of followers in trouble because if there’s one way they’re fascinated to see her, it’s how God brought her into the world.

Kendall Jenner has revolutionized social media again with one of her perches, because if we thought she could no longer surprise us, but then she arrives and surprises everyone.

In the photograph, the socialite appears lying without a single rose garment on a stone table and holding a cigarette, but before people begin to criticize her for this, the model has made it clear that she does not smoke.

It should be mentioned that this photograph is already several months ago, from July 24, 2017, to be exact, however, it is worth remembering, because it is one of her most artistic photographs.

I don’t smoke,” Kendall wrote in the post.

Kendall Jenner, one of the youngest of the Kardashian dynasty alongside Kylie and constantly shares on her social media attractive photographs in which she appears totally un clothes-free.

Unsurprisingly, this photograph caused a big fuss among its followers, and to this day the publication has more than 3 million likes and endless comments from users of the social network.

In the text that accompanies photography, there is no mention of companies or brands, so we have to think that Kendall likes to become a flower muse during her spare time and pose that naturally.

EXERCISE ROUTINE FOR YOUR DREAM FIGURE

There’s no doubt it’s indisputable that Kendall Jenner’s body is a complete inspiration to break the barrier between which you don’t feel like exercising and suddenly being holstered in your favorite leggings ready to start a routine.

Kendall Jenner’s career as a model does not always allow her to spend a lot of time exercising, but it is true that the only way to get a figure like hers is through constancy.

It’s that reason that even when you don’t have much time go to these kinds of routines that don’t demand too much time from it and that you can even do while watching TV.

In fact, on several occasions, she has shared on her social networks that sometimes when she watches television she thinks she should be doing sit-ups and at that moment she gets up on the couch and does.

What the plates have is that it is a strength exercise that demands a great effort from all the muscles of the body, particularly the abdomen, and that is perfect for toning in a short time.

Irons on forearms

For 30 seconds you will maintain the position of the lizard, but on forearms, that is, bending the elbows that are open to the width of shoulders. Your feet can go together or separated to the width of the hips for added stability. Push your waist up so you make a straight line without allowing your pelvis to fall over time.

High iron

You will do it for 30 seconds and when you do this exercise as a recommendation by Melissa Alcantara, Kim Kardashian’s trainer, even look to make a slight curvature with your back, as this ensures that your hip does not fall and you keep the line straight with your body.

Side plate on elbows

Place your right forearm so that your elbow and shoulder are aligned, you’re going to climb with the force of your abdomen, pushing your waist as far as you can up, while your two feet stack on top of each other and breathe both legs as hard as you can. You’re going to have this posture for 15 seconds on each side.

The truth is that you should not spend more than 15 minutes in what you manage to activate your whole body with this set and it is also ideal for days that you have little time or only if you want to activate it when you wake up to start the day with more energy, or even as Kendall Jenner does while enjoying your favorite movie or series.