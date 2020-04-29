she thanks all her fans !

The collection Adidas x IVY PARK was a resounding success in the world. Affected, Beyoncé sent an adorable message to his fans.

Beyoncé is a badass business woman ! Recently, the star launched the new Adidas collection x IVY PARK. Without surprise, all the products in the range have sold like hotcakes. On its social networks, the interpreter of “Crazy in Love” has shared a moving post to his fans. MCE TV explain to you.

Beyoncé is on all fronts ! For several years, it is “The Queen “ by excellence in the music world. In parallel to his career as a singer, the young woman is also launched in the world of the 7th art Lately, the brunette arsonist has also been involved in the adaptation to live “Lion King “. The interpreter “Halo “ has also signed the BO of the project Disney !

In parallel to all of this, Beyoncé is a woman in full bloom. She is also the wife of Jay-Z With the rapper, the star form one of the couples most influential of the United States ! They are also the proud parents of three children : Blue Ivy, and the twins Rumy and Sir. The eldest of the singer has also featured in the clip “Spirit “ (the soundtrack from the Lion King). The class !

Beyoncé : closer than ever to his fans !

Like many stars, Beyonce is very active on his social networks ! On Instagram, she has more than 138 million followers. Lately, the singer has teasé to bottom his latest project mode ! The interpreter “Sorry “ has subsequently unveiled the new Adidas collection x Ivy Park. The clothing range are also very trends ! Not surprisingly, the community of the singer has very quickly obtained the different models of the collection.

Always supported by his admirers, Beyoncé sent out a lovely message. “I would like to say a huge thank you to all the incredible human beings that stood on the long lines in the snow and the rain. All the beautiful people who have been waiting in the queue online “, then wrote the star. And to conclude : “All the friends and family who have taken the time to film videos and get dressed (…). I am humble, grateful and proud. You look so well in your IVY PARK. I love you deeply. B “.

