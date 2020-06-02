She wants to become the double of Melania Trump and expense 58.000 euros in cosmetic surgery

In the United States, an interior decorator, texas has decided to spend the sum of 58,000 euros in cosmetic surgery, to look like Melania Trump.

Melania Trump may be known to be the wife of the president of the United States, it is also view as a model of beauty for some women. A texas-42-year-old in particular, named Claudia Sierra seems to have a real fascination for it. It has thus been recourse to plastic surgery to try to be like him to the maximum. To do so, this last did not hesitate to spend crazy amounts of money, namely $ 65,000 (equivalent to 58,000 euros all the same).

Claudia Sierra is a mother who is an interior decorator by profession. A Fan of the first lady of the USAit was like a dream come true to have the physical wife of Donald Trump. Neither one nor two, she decided to turn to the plastic surgeon Franklin Rose so that he can allow him to achieve his goals. This mom did not hesitate to mediate its transformation in the show “My beauty obsession“. Asked by our fellow anglo-saxons AolClaudia Sierra has revealed the reason why she wanted to get the lines of Melania Trump. “I looked at her and I thought she was so elegant, so beautiful (…) I wanted a completely new face. I wanted everything to be lifté and raised, this is what we have done”, “she explains. In total, this mom has done nine transactions, cheekbones, the nose, the mouth… This is not all since she underwent a reduction of the chest, a face lift, eyelids, Botox injections.

A surgeon accustomed to this kind of requests

These physical changes have been great for his face, his body, but also for his wallet. Regardless, Claudia Sierra is satisfied : “I absolutely love my transformation”. “I think everyone sees me as this kid who has spent $ 65,000. But let me tell you that I had to invest in myself”. For its part, the cosmetic surgeon has not really been shocked by the demand of his client. “I had a lot of women who ask me the look of Ivanka (the daughter of Donald Trump aged 38 years, editor’s NOTE)so it is not surprising to see women who ask me now to look like Melania Trump, that is simply beautiful”, he said.

