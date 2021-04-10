She was chased by a man! Kendall Jenner is harassed

Los Angeles police recently informed model Kendall Jenner that a 24-year-old had made a trip with the intention of hurting her and that is why he asked for a restraining order against the man

Kendall, who is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, learned from police that a man named Malik Bowker, 24 had made a long journey to get to California, where Kendall lives, intending to buy an il3gal fire @rma to proceed with it and then take her own life.

In response to the warning, the model requested the restraining order and a medium had access to official documents from the lawsuit and that they ensure that Bowker is currently being held in a psychiatric facility, but that at any time he will leave the hospital.

The media added that Jenner is of course terrified and suffering from anguish and anxiety after learning of Bowker’s intentions.

At the moment, the only thing that can give peace to the model is that on her property there are several security guards watching over her well-being and that the restraining order granted to her by the judge dictates that the man trying to take her life must stay at least 90 meters away from her.

It should be noted that at the moment it is unclear whether you are considering selling your property after doing the same with your previous home in 2017 after facing a number of similar scares.

On the other hand, Kendall has complained about many occasions that the paparazzi’s habit of photographing her on the way out of her property, including details in those photographs that later publish the means that allow her address to be guessed, has helped put her in grave danger.

Apparently, the mu3rt3 am3nazas he receives are common, so Kendall is going through great emotional distress and anxiety.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Kim Kardashian’s half-sister has had to live this kind of terrifying experience.

In fact, as early as 2018 he filed a five-year restraining order against an ac0sador who several times showed up at her home and two years earlier, had to testify in court for another similar ac0so.