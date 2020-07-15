she was hospitalized at the time that he released his new video revolutionary !

The year 2020 marks the great return of Selena Gomez on the international music scene. The singer has made her big comeback at the end of 2019, revealing little by little the single Loose That You Love Me and the promotional title I Look At It Now. And the success was the appointment. She is the only artist in History to be simultaneously in first and second place in the global ranking of the best sales on Itunes.

Thanks to To Lose The Love Of Meshe came for the first time the top of the Billboard Hot 100. A few months later, on the 10th of January, was finally unveiled after more than 4 years of absence from his new album, soberly entitled Rare. And the success was again to the appointment. This is her third album, the straight line is a first place in the Billboard 200. She is the only female artist (with Beyoncé), in which all the solo albums have reached the first place.

Selena Gomez hospitalized following a domestic accident

The young woman found herself in the World Trend on Twitter, at the time that came out the clip of their song Past Lifein a duet with the singer Daniel Trevor. But if the name of the singer has been at this point quoted in the tweets, this is not only in relation to this output.

A source close to the singer has announced that she was hospitalized. Fans of Selena Gomez have turned in fear, you know that your health is fragile. There is a little more than three years, she had to undergo a kidney transplant, prior to undergoing the complications of a couple of weeks later, plunging into a state of physical and psychological precarious.

But it would be in reality an accident in the home. If we don’t know how the singer was injured, she would have hit me in the head. The lesion in the need of an intervention.

On Twitter, many fans are worried about potential serious complications related to lupus. They send positive thoughts to their idols, showing that they were reassured to know that it was an accident, there is no doubt benin. They have, however, wished a good recovery.

when I saw selena and hospital in the same sentence I’m afraid. My heart has not supported…. I hope it goes well pic.twitter.com/FJp1PuS7u0 — ⟭⟬ ⟬⟭⁷ (@SB3_BTS) July 14, 2020

How is it that Selena is in the hospital ?? This is what this fucking week — elisa ミ☆ (@tearsliar) July 14, 2020

You are a great patient to put Selena in a TT like that and say that she is in the hospital, my heart is missing a heartbeat I panicked 😭 fortunately it is not a thing too serious — A 🇫🇷 (@clrt_a) July 14, 2020

The clip of the Past event of the Life !

If the duet event between Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel was released a couple of weeks ago, the clip that accompanies that was released Tuesday, July 14,. And the two artists saw things in the large as they provide us with a video never seen before.

Containment requires, they have and improvise, seeking to provide a clip visually comes to their fans and not just a simple video taken of your home. The video starts as well as the” lyrics video “with FaceTime between the two singers.

Then, quickly, the visual effects take over. Trevor, Daniel, and Selena Gomez have been recreated with dazzling special effects credibility, and the filmmakers invite us over to your body : the camera flies well, is close to your skin, to penetrate it, leaving you to discover the wide landscape, full of mountains, finding themselves in their own heart.

A beautiful invitation to travel in a moment of anxiety, where the journey is prohibited, the fact that the epidemic of the COVID-19. Or how to show people that the world is in each individual.

Selena Gomez : whistleblower-trends !

It would not be surprising to see clips like this one sent to us in the future. In fact, in recent years, Selena Gomez is a true whistleblower-trends. For example, is the first artist to have become a vertical clip (now very common). It is, in fact, with their song Bad Liar who has offered to Spotify users this first video is of a different type.

It has also been popularized what is called the” the drops of the time“. Between their two albums, more than four years have passed. But the singer is not so far, remained silent. She has released many songs that are not on any album. Now, many artists are trying to the process, making wait your a fan of the release of an album with a song or two orphans. Selena Gomez is going to release even more : It Ain’t Me, Bad Liar, Fetish, Wolves, Back To You and Taki Taki.