she will have to spend over $300 million

In the Face of accusations of plagiarism for his tube We Can’t Stop, Miley Cyrus has settled an agreement of $ 300 million with the jamaican artist Michael May…

3 years after the release of the album Can’t Be Tamed, Miley Cyrus was back with opus Bangerz in 2013, always enter provocation and attitudes sulphurous after its years Disney. A new daring project, along with a change of image full. Like his image of the perfect girl Hannah Montana, the singer has cut her hair and returns an image of it much more sexy and adult. We Can’t Stop was the 1st single of the new album. A true success for the single, which was positioned 2nd in the standings weekly Billboard at the time, just behind Blurred Lines (a piece attacked by the successors in interest of Marvin Gaye for his plagiarism of the title Got To Give It Up the singer of the soul dating back to 1977).

In march 2018, the singer-songwriter jamaican Michael May (a. k. a Flourgon) accused Miley Cyrus of plagiarising his title We Run Things for his hit We Can’t Stopbecause of the lyrics follows : “We run things, things no run we” she has taken over and transformed into “We run things, things don’t run we”. Released in 1988, the song We Run Things was a tube that has reached the 1st place of the Tops in Jamaica.

A signed agreement

Sued for 300 million dollars, Miley Cyrus and her team of lawyers managed to find an agreement in order that the matter not be presented to the court as explained in Reuters. They have also filed a request that the case has not been filed by the complainant for the same reasons in the federal court in Manhattan.

In an interview with Jamaica Observerone of the members of the team Flourgon said that this agreement was a testimony to the importance of the work protected by the copyright law : “It is a good thing for the jamaican artists who have often been abused of their intellectual property rights, and this verdict shows that when there is effective support and expertise met, the property can happen”.

An imminent return ?

Far from being saddened by this case, Miley Cyrus has announced her return for the year 2020. On the occasion of the new year, the singer revealed on his account Instagram, a 10-minute video that retraces every moment of her career during the past 10 years : between albums, touring, his clash with Nicki Minaj, his relationship and his break-up with Liam Hemsworth… which is summary. It was then suggested that it was still in place, the history, certainly, to announce his return, posting a T-shirt “I’m Here”.