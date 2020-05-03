she works with The Neptunes !

Rihanna is currently preparing her new album, R9. The starlet is back in the studios and it is a brand new collaboration !

Fans of Rihanna are eagerly awaiting the release of R9, the new album of the star. This last has teasé a collaboration with The Neptunes !

A NEW ALBUM IN PREPARATION

In this moment, Rihanna is on all fronts and it worked great. In fact, the starlet has released her new collection of lingerie Savage X Fenty for Valentine’s day. And then, for months, she prepares her comeback on stage. The singer is working on his new album, R9, and she never ceases to talk to his fans. Moreover, these latter are more and more impatient, and he hoped the release of the album very soon.

In addition to working on its brands, Rihanna has promised to release a new album. Thus, for months, she tease the arrival of R9. The starlet often gives the news to his fans to reassure them. It is in the studios to record new songs and it promises a number of collaborations. Also, the star could working on music with The Neptunes !

Rihanna back in the studio with The Neptunes

Thursday, February 13, Rihanna took a few photos on Instagram while she is in a recording studio. The singer attends her new album and she’s glad to be able to talk to his fans. Thus, on the photo, you can see written the name The Neptunes. The star would be working with Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo on his new album. Then, she wrote a small message in addition. “Back in the studio “ . This should make pleasure to the fans and everyone is eager to hear his new songs.

As well, Rihanna is preparing an album in gold with many collaborations. However, there is little, the star has made things clear and she has denied some rumors. In an interview for The New York Times’ T Style, she said that she will not do collaboration with Drake, Lady Gaga. Because of this, fans should not expect to see them singing with these two stars for R9.

