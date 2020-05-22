Sheck Wes arrested in possession of weapons and drugs • RAPRNB

The rapper in new york Sheck Wes was arrested Wednesday by the police in possession of weapons and drugs. Charged, nonetheless, it has been released this Thursday before his trial that would take place in August.

In full preparation of his new project Hell To Paradise expected in the next few months, Sheck Wes will also have to prepare to defend themselves before the justice. TMZ revealed the arrest of the rapper in new york this Wednesday evening by the NYPD, while he was at the wheel of his Lamborghini. While the police blamed the tint too dark, its windows, Sheck Wes will be searched after not having been able to present his licence. A pistol 9mm Smith & Wesson loaded as well as several grams of marijuana will be found on the rapper and in his vehicle, leading to his arrest and placement in police custody.

His trial in August

After a night in the cell, Sheck Wes was able to find freedom this morning (Thursday) following the intervention of his lawyer and without payment of a deposit. Nevertheless, the artist of 21 years is not out of the case since the judge in charge of his case charged him for illegal possession of a weapon and drug use, as well as for driving without a licence. His lawyer, Scott Leemon, has confirmed to TMZ his trial was scheduled in the month of August, if the conditions allow it : “This morning, the judge Moyne of the Criminal Court of Manhattan has agreed to the release of Sheck Wes, without bail. His case has been adjourned to the month of August. During this period, we will conduct our own investigations on the charges”. In short, the protégé of Kanye West will no doubt have to be discreet if he wants to avoid a prison sentence…