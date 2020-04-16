Shell promises to become carbon-neutral by 2050 despite the crisis in the oil industry

Shell is committed to achieving net emission of zero carbon by 2050 despite a crisis in the oil industry – but has urged consumers to play their role in the protection of the planet.

The oil company has increased its goal of reducing its carbon footprint of energy products that it sells to customers approximately 65% by 2050 – an increase compared to a 50% target originally set in 2016 – and about 30% by 2035, an increase compared to approximately 20%.

The company, which holds its annual general meeting today, said that it had moved its goals as a result of a global change towards a goal to decrease average temperatures to 1.5 degrees in accordance with the Paris agreement on climate change. A wave of activism climate triggered by Greta Thunberg and Extinction Rebellion has put pressure on the industry.

Bernard Looney, the new boss of its rival, BP, has set this year’s goal to be zero net carbon by 2050, the giant Spanish Repsol being the first to set this goal last December.

Shell has stated that it is responsible for only 15% of its emissions by producing and consuming energy, and that consumers using its products represent 85% of its emissions. He said: “Our customers can themselves act on emissions.”

This decision comes despite the specific request of oil for the coronavirus. The vessels, tanks and pipelines containing oil could be “submerged” in a few weeks, warned the international energy Agency in the middle of what we call “April-black” to the industry.

The boss of Shell, Ben van Buerden said: “The pandemic of COVID-19 having a serious impact on the health of people and our economies, this is the time extraordinary. Yet, even in this period of the immediate challenges, we must also remain focused on the long-term. “

“The expectations of society have changed rapidly in the climate change debate. Shell must now go further with his own ambitions, that is why we aim to become a corporate energy emissions net zero by 2050 or sooner. The company and our customers expect nothing less. “

Adam Matthews, director of the ethics and commitment of the Church of England Pensions Board, said: “This announcement significantly increases the ambitions and commitments of the Shell. It is testimony to the confidence of Shell in the navigation not only in the immediate situation, but rightly puts the emphasis on the development of pathways to net zero in key sectors that are shaping the energy demand.

“In the end, this will be in developing and supporting pathways to zero-net in these sectors that we will achieve the objectives of the Paris Agreement. “

More about:

|

Company