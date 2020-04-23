Sherlock Holmes : Netflix pays the movie derived with the star of Stranger Things – News Movie

Netflix just put the hand on the film Enola Holmeson the little sister of Sherlock Holmes, with Millie Bobby Brown as headliners.

Indeed, the young actress does not leave the platform Netflix. After having been revealed in the series Stranger Things including the season 4 arrives, Millie Bobby Brown went cuckoo in the blockbuster by Legendary Pictures, Godzilla II : King of the Monsters. In 2020, it is expected in the following Godzilla vs. Kong, which will be released on the big screen on November 18, but also in Enola Holmesagain produced by Legendary.

And this film, in which she portrayed the little sister of Sherlock Holmes has just been purchased by Netflix. Launched in partnership with Warner Bros., the film of Harry Bradbeer was finally released on the platform and not at the cinema (except China apparently), as naturally intended.

Millie Bobby Brown and his band in Stranger Things

The situation is extremely delicate for the movies that have come out in the theatres, and many of them choose the option VOD (the biopic about Al Capone), or SvOD (Artemis Fowl will be released on Disney+). The pandemic that changed the film industry, with filming to a stop, a meeting closed to traffic jams releases to come… and it is of the blessed bread for Netflix.



The platform has never been in such great shape financially and the opportunity to enrich its catalog. In France, a partnership has been signed with MK2 (François Truffaut arrives as early as Friday, April 24) and the giant of streaming continues to go to the market, quiet. Netflix, for example, has bought The Lovebirds, a romantic comedy that should be released on 3 April in the us theatrical, but which will eventually be shown from the 22nd of may on Netflix.

Holmes, Sherlock Holmes



Enola Holmes is the adaptation of police investigations for children the novelist Nancy Springer. Enola is the little sister of Sherlock and Mycroft, and has nothing to envy to character level and intelligence. In the film, the young girl goes in search of his mother who has gone missing (Helena Bonham Carter). She requests the aid of his brothers, but Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin), the incentive to leave this matter to the adults. Stubborn like any good Holmes that she is, she flees to London to find his mother and is grappling with a conspiracy that goes beyond it.

In addition to the main role, Millie Bobby Brown is a producer ofEnola Holmes. Announced for 2018, the project promised to put forward this very young actress (16) of the new generation. One awaits with curiosity to see the result, on the small screen, therefore, knowing that all of this is built as the potential start of a franchise : the six novels have already been published since 2006.

No date has been announced, but we remain vigilant.

