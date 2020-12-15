Shia LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” says Sia

The singer says that the actor cheated on her in order to have an adulterous relationship with her.

Sia says Shia LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” who “tricked” her into establishing an “adulterous relationship.”

After it emerged that singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf for “relentless abuse”, including “sexual assault” and “battery”, singer-songwriter Sia tweeted about her own experience being hurt by LaBeouf.

Sia, who cast LaBeouf in her controversial 2015 “Elastic Heart” music video, tweeted on the night of December 12: “I was also emotionally hurt by Shia, a pathological liar, who cheated on me into having an adulterous relationship, as he claimed to be single ”.

“I think he is very ill and I feel compassion for him and his victims.”

Sia ended her tweet with words of caution about LaBeouf: “You just have to know, if you love yourself, stay safe, stay away.”

Sia followed her claims with another tweet, writing: “I love you too @FKAtwigs. This is very brave and I am very proud of you. “

In 2015, at the time of filming the music video for “Elastic Heart,” LaBeouf was in a relationship with actress Mia Goth.

Sia says Shia LaBeouf “tricked” her into setting up an affair.