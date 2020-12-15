CELEBRITIES

Shia LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” says Sia

Posted on

The singer says that the actor cheated on her in order to have an adulterous relationship with her.

Sia says Shia LaBeouf is a “pathological liar” who “tricked” her into establishing an “adulterous relationship.”

After it emerged that singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf for “relentless abuse”, including “sexual assault” and “battery”, singer-songwriter Sia tweeted about her own experience being hurt by LaBeouf.

Sia, who cast LaBeouf in her controversial 2015 “Elastic Heart” music video, tweeted on the night of December 12: “I was also emotionally hurt by Shia, a pathological liar, who cheated on me into having an adulterous relationship, as he claimed to be single ”.

“I think he is very ill and I feel compassion for him and his victims.”

Sia ended her tweet with words of caution about LaBeouf: “You just have to know, if you love yourself, stay safe, stay away.”

Sia followed her claims with another tweet, writing: “I love you too @FKAtwigs. This is very brave and I am very proud of you. “

In 2015, at the time of filming the music video for “Elastic Heart,” LaBeouf was in a relationship with actress Mia Goth.
Sia says Shia LaBeouf “tricked” her into setting up an affair.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.9K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.5K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.5K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

4.0K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.4K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.2K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.2K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

1.7K
Games

GRID COMPUTER Game Latest Version Free Download

1.1K
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm is the victim of a major fire

To Top